1922 ~ 2019

Florence Lavon Wright Jones, at the age of 96, was joyfully reunited with her sweetheart Merv and joined our angel army on the morning of May 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is the darling daughter of Florence and Gerald E. Wright born on August 9, 1922. She married the love of her life Mervin W. Jones on April 22, 1943 in the Salt Lake Temple. She loved to dance, bowl, and golf with her honey. Together they raised six children. Her greatest accomplishment is found in the unity and love shared among her large family. Being with her family was her greatest joy. She took every opportunity to attend countless events for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was known as "the candy grandma" and made everyone feel loved and special. She will be in our hearts forever.

Lavon is survived by her children, Jolene (Ric) Hansen, Debbie (Bruce) Alexander, Mardene (Jeff) Smith, Ron (Janet) Jones, Lynette (Richard) Parkin, 22 grandchildren, and 57 ½ great-grandchildren.

She is enjoying a beautiful reunion with her loving husband, 4 baby boys, her daughter Janice (Jim) Harrison, 3 grandsons, her brother Gerald and many more loved ones.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00am at the Parleys 5th Ward, 2615 East Stringham Ave, Salt Lake City; where friends and family are invited to visit Friday evening 6-8pm and Saturday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com



