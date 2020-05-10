|
|
Florence Miller
Morandy
3/29/40-5/7/20
We are so saddened by the loss of our beautiful & spirited wife, mom, Gam-Gam, Grandma Float, GG, Aunt Flossie & friend who passed away unexpectedly May 7, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. She was the most authentic person you would ever meet & was fierce in what she wanted & believed in. Her children and grandchildren meant everything to her; she was so proud of every one of them & supported them in all they did. She was proud and hard working and if she gave you her word, she meant it. Her home and heart were open to everyone. Growing up, our home was full of friends and family & was considered a second home to all.
Florence was born March 29, 1940 to Henry and Lillian Miller in SLC, UT. She grew up in Salt Lake with her 7 siblings. She graduated from West High School in 1955. Florence married Robert (Bob) Anthon in 1961 and raised 3 beautiful children together; they later divorced. She married David Morandy in 1984. Flo and Dave enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing at Scofield and traveling in their motorhome together.
Mom was known for her amazing homemade pies & perfect pie crusts. We all loved the tradition she created of making pies together at Thanksgiving. She was a great story teller and wanted to share her experiences with her family. She could spend forever talking with you on the phone; when the call would end, she'd say, "call me when you have more time", then she'd make her goodbye last another 20 minutes. Mom loved giving to others and she had an amazing talent for picking the perfect and most thoughtful gift and loved themed Christmas gifts for her grand-children. The grandkids loved Christmas Day at Gam-Gam & G-Dave's house & our annual, overly competitive ping pong tournament!
We will miss her so much!
Flo is survived by her husband Dave, children: Mike Anthon, Gary (Stacey) Anthon, Sheri (Thayne) Casto; Step-children: Tina (Melissa) Morandy, Tonya (Kraig) Broach; 16 grand-children & 2 great grand-children.
Due to current restrictions, private graveside services will be held Saturday, May 16th at Larkin Sunset Gardens at 1950 East 10600 South
Published in Deseret News on May 10, 2020