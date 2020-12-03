1/1
Florin Rex Nielsen
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florin Rex Nielsen
1931 - 2020
Twin Falls, Idaho-Florin Rex Nielsen, 89, died peacefully Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Serenity Transitional Care. He was born July 4, 1931 in Hyde Park, Utah, the son of Rudger and Druzella Saunders Nielsen. Florin was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Davis Nielsen. Surviving are a daughter, Kathleen (Jan) Stewart, Twin Falls, ID; a son, F. Rex (Jenny) Nielsen, Hyde Park, UT. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, there will be a limited viewing and funeral service for immediate family only. Service will be broadcast on Saturday, December 5 2020 at 12:00pm MST. Zoom link and online condolences can be found at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com. Interment will be in the Hyde Park Cemetery, Hyde Park, UT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
162 East 400 North
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3261
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved