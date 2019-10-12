|
|
Floyd A Johnson
1924 ~ 2019
Faithful husband, Beloved father, Loyal friend, Floyd was born to Amon and Arvilla Johnson in Delta, Utah on November 2, 1924 and passed on October 10, 2019. Floyd enjoyed his farm-life childhood and a wide range of life experience. During World War II he spent three years as a crew member in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific. He later served a mission to Finland for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He married Pearl Cox in the Salt Lake Temple on June 25, 1956. He devoted his professional life to medical research at Tulane University in Louisiana and the University of Utah.
His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren appreciated his sound advice, witty one-liners and sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Pearl Cox Johnson, brother, Don Johnson, children, Carol Butler (Ray), Wayne Johnson (Lisa), Lisa Marie Noffsinger (Ken), 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by son, Jeffery (stillborn), brother Theron Johnson, sisters LaVon Thalmon, Bonnie Graham and Janeanne Johnson.
Floyd took pride in his work, enjoyed photography, was an environmentalist long before it was popular, a published author, an avid gardener, beekeeper, member of the Audubon society, hiked, fished, preferred to be outdoors enjoying nature, and loved wildlife. His greatest joy and accomplishments came from his love and dedication to family.
There is no way to measure the positive impact he had on this earth and the legacy he leaves behind. He served others selflessly and was a trusted friend to all.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Fairoaks Ward, 586 East 8400 South, with a viewing from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Sutherland, Utah Cemetery.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019