Floyd Christian Thompson Jr. passed away on March 16, 2019 at the age of 87.

He was born September 11, 1931 to Floyd Sr. and Ellen Thompson. He grew up in Poplar Grove and attended West High School with buddies that he remained close to throughout their lives.

He served in the Navy before and during the Korean War and married Bonnie Hobbs, his high school sweetheart and love of his life, while home on leave on March 11, 1949. Bonnie preceded him in death on April 11, 1989. Together Floyd and Bonnie had twelve children, ten sons and two daughters.

After Bonnie's death he continued to love, support and care for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren just as they had done together.

He was a cabinet maker and a master of his trade. Not only his family but many others have beautiful works of art that he built. He worked for several companies over the years that utilized his expert carpentry and management skills. He taught Carpentry at Salt Lake Community College where he was awarded the Governors Vocational Award. During his career he developed many lifelong friendships that he cherished.

He loved life and was active and independent right to the end. He loved traveling, going out to dinner, reading, listening to music, going on walks with Blue and Bella, and most of all spending time with his friends and family. His annual Christmas Party was his favorite occasion. His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren all loved it too!

He was the epitome of what a man should be from his work ethic to the way he treated others (including his pets) to the way he put his family above everything else.

He is survived by his children: Chris, Jeff (Dorene), Janice Baumgartner (Scot), Alma (Kathy), Royal (Jill), Mike, Julie Stanley, Vance, John, Mark (Lisa) Danny (Natalee), Robert (Sheri), Thirty six grandchildren, Forty two great grandchildren and his brother Russell Thompson. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Ashlee, his son in law Mark Stanley, his parents, and his sister Harriett.

A celebration of his life and the life of his granddaughter Ashlee Anne Thompson who passed away January 4, 2019, will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary Chapel, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 So.), Sandy, Utah at 11 am. Friends may call prior to the service from 9:30 am to 10:45 am. Interment will be at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences: www.larkincares.com



