Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
Floyd Neff


1957 - 2019
Floyd Neff Obituary
Floyd Neff
1923~2019
Holladay, UT-Floyd Neff, 95, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, in Holladay, Utah. He was born September 29, 1923, to Franklin and Sienora Neff. He married Faye LaRue Morris on October 29, 1948. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 12, 1957. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He was in the US Army during World War II, serving in the Pacific theater. He owned Neff Motor Company.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, his parents, and 9 of his siblings. He is survived by his brother Dale; his children, LaRue (David) Olsen, Barbara (Mike) Kapel, Steve (Ann) Neff, Elaine (Phil) Reynolds, and Brent (Diane) Neff; 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 13, at the Holladay 4th Ward building, 4917 S. Viewmont St., Holladay. A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 S. Highland Dr., and from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. on Friday. Interment at Larkin-Sunset Gardens in Sandy. You may share condolences with the family at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 11, 2019
