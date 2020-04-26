Home

Floyd Yates


1931 - 2020
Floyd Yates Obituary
Floyd Alvin Yates
9/14/1931 - 4/20/2020
"Some people come into our lives and leave footprints on our hearts, and we are never, ever the same"
Floyd passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He is finally reunited with the love of his life, Coleen who preceded him in death 16 years ago. His positive attitude, service, and love of family and Christ set a great example. He was a hero to all who knew him. Floyd loved his family dearly and was the Patriarch to all of us. He was a true example of service and touched many lives while here on earth. He had many church callings and volunteered in the temple for over thirty years.
He was born in Park City, UT to Floyd A. Yates and Susannah Aubrey. He served honorably in the Navy during the Korean War. After the war he came home to the love of his life, Coleen Fae Olson. They were married on November 7, 1953 and sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on March 28, 1966.
Survived by his children, Zenda (Tony) Rogers, Gordy (Lori) Yates, Peggy (David) Harrop, and Kelly (Steve) Wagner. He was blessed with 13 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren.
"Dad we know mom has come to take you home with open arms to be reunited for eternity"
Preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Coleen; and sisters, Elda Smith and Louise Snow.
No better quote describes our father than the following:
"Many men are strong, but very few have been able to mix the right amount of strength with a proportionate amount of gentleness. In doing so, you get a man you can admire, respect, and look up to, but also a man you can talk to who will understand and listen. All my life my father has given me a feeling of security. No matter where I go or what happens to me, I've always known he's been back there watching patiently should I need him. This security has given me the strength to stand on my own many times." - James Bruce Joseph Sievers
No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Floyd's name. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2020
