Forrest Gerald "Jerry" Thompson
1930 ~ 2020
Jerry Thompson, our beloved father, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 in Murray, Utah at the age of 89. He was born on May 4, 1930 to Forrest Spencer Thompson and Edith West. He met Fonda May Hanson, his sweetheart of 52 years, and they were married August 21, 1950 in the Logan Utah Temple. He served as a medic in the army during the Korean War. He graduated from the University of Utah and BYU and became a licensed pharmacist. He later worked in the Education System for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he was a teacher and administrator. He loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and was a master teacher, helping others to learn about and love the Savior. Jerry devoted his life to service in the church and served faithfully in many callings including a full-time mission with his wife and best friend in the Peoria, Illinois Mission. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed golfing, gardening, camping, and fishing with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and a grandson, Landon. He was a wonderful father to 6 children and their spouses and a beloved grandpa to 25 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren. He leaves behind a strong testimony and legacy of faith and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Taylorsville 3rd Ward Building, 1457 W. Atherton Dr. Taylorsville, Utah where viewings will also be held Friday evening, Feb. 21, 2020 from 6:00-7:30 pm and Saturday prior to the funeral services from 10:00-10:45 am. Interment will be at Mountain View Memorial Estates located at 3115 E. 7800 S. Cottonwood Heights, Utah.
For more information and online condolences please join us at www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 19, 2020