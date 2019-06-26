Home

Frances Ann Frost-Nofsinger


1939 - 2019
Frances Ann Frost-Nofsinger Obituary
In Loving Memory
Frances Ann Frost-Nofsinger was born and raised in Kaysville and peacefully passed away last week in Park City.
She always had an affinity for animals, especially horses. She became an avid and accomplished horsewoman by an early age. She was very compassionate and made a positive impression on everyone she met, and had an undeterred and independent spirit. Active in the Church choir and a talented musician, she married Terry Nofsinger, and graduated from U of U.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Kiersta Nofsinger and Chris White, Eric and Jamey Nofsinger; grandsons Trey, Taggart and Tate Nofsinger; siblings Jim Frost, Barbara Soulier and Lisa Wirthlin.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Leland Frost and younger brother Tom Frost.
Fran will be remembered and missed by her many friends, remaining family and neighbors.
A private family ceremony will be held in Kaysville.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main.
www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on June 26, 2019
