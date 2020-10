9/14/1929 ~ 10/16/2020

Born 9/14/1929 to Ernest and Lelah Miller. Eldest sibling to four brothers; Norman, Glen, Irwin, and Gerald Miller and sister to Bonnie Christiansen. Wife to Arthur Lynn Beaslin, and Shirel Anderson, Mother to Lynn, Mark, Chris, and Brenda. Was called to her Heavenly home Friday morning 10/16/2020. She loved the Lord and her large family. She is united with those that have passed on before her, as we know Families are Forever.



