On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, Frances Ellen Anderson McKay passed away at the age of 93. Frances Ellen was born to Edward O. and Nettie Mary Hawley Anderson in 1925 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Pleased to have grown up in Salt Lake City, Frances Ellen (or Mama Fran as her family called her) spent many hours driving her children and grandchildren around the neighborhoods of her youth telling them stories about her delightful childhood. Frances Ellen felt honored to have a pioneer heritage. Her ancestors entered the valley in 1847 with Brigham Young and the first groups of pioneer settlers that year. She represented her pioneer ancestors well as the second attendant to the Days of '47 Queen in 1944. Frances Ellen graduated with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics and Music Performance from the University of Utah, performing a piano solo at her graduation ceremony. During her years at the University of Utah, she joined Chi Omega Sorority, where she made enduring friendships. She also earned Phi Beta Kappa honors for academic achievement. She married Robert Riggs McKay in 1946 beginning a 67-year marriage of love and devotion. Together they reared four children and operated McKay Jewelry Company and the Diamond M Arabian Horse Ranch.

Mama Fran's exuberance for life showed in her dedication to the gospel of Jesus Christ and her love for her family. She displayed her dedication to the gospel by living the gospel principles, sharing her testimony often and willingly performing primary-pianist callings in every ward in which she lived. Mama Fran showed her love for her family by supporting every endeavor her husband and children pursued, always welcoming her family members to a home filled with warmth and fresh food (including goodies), and capturing her love on film (video and still shots) at every opportunity. This is how she earned the nickname "Photo Fran." A favorite refrain that rang out at every family gathering was "just one more picture." Today, the family is grateful for the myriad of pictures Mama Fran took because she created a genealogical record of their memories that would otherwise have been forgotten. Her family remembers there was "beauty all around" because there was "love at home" with Mama Fran.

Frances Ellen is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Riggs McKay; her father, Edward O. Anderson; her mother, Nettie Mary Hawley Anderson; and her sister, Ruth Ann Anderson (Quinton) Harris. She is survived by her four children, Marianne, David (Nancy), Suzanne, and Robert (Cynthia), eight grandchildren, Robert Cox, Scott (Jessica), Heather (Robb), Michael (Melanie), Melanie (Troy), Jeffrey (Ashley), Christina (Haloti), and Robert McKay; and her seventeen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 2:00 p.m. at the Monument Park Ward (1005 South 2000 East) in Salt Lake City, Utah. The viewing will be held one hour before the service at 1:00 p.m. at the Monument Park Ward where family and friends may visit. Interment will follow the service at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.



