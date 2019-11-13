|
|
Frances Young Duke Merrell
2/25/1933 - 11/5/2019
West Bountiful, UT-Frances Merrell peacefully joined her sweetheart,Grant 11/5/19. She was born and raised in Heber, to Wendell and Sina Duke. She married the love of her life in the Salt Lake Temple June 26,1956.They lived and loved together in Vernal for nearly 50 years, then Ftn. Green for 4 more. She moved to West Bountiful in 2010 after Grant's passing. She is survived by four children: Elaine (John) Ranger, Karla (Mark) Coombs, Paul (Jodi) Merrell, Jane (Jeff) Huefner, 13 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Frances was extraordinarily patient, an exceptional listener, and had a gift for quietly serving and loving others. Her home was a frequent destination for the children in her life. She always had a book to share, fresh homemade bread, and all the time in the world for whomever she was with. We will hold her in our hearts as we, in her words, 'keep-a-keepin',' and 'just do our thing' as 'life goes on!'. In lieu of flowers, take someone you love out for ice cream.
www.serenityfhs.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 13, 2019