|
|
Francisco Javier Chacon
1939 ~ 2019
Francisco is resting peacefully with Jesus Christ, our eternal Lord and Savior. He lived a long life helping others, cherished chatting with people and enjoyed lake fishing.
Francisco left behind his loving wife Maria of 51 years and 5 grateful sons - Raul, Rodney (Annie) Danny, Antonio, and Franky. He is survived by 2 sisters, Edubiges and Margarita; 4 grandchildren - Emilio, Nick, Ricardo, Elizabeth, and Miguel. Francisco will be missed by several nieces, nephews, and cousins in Chihuahua, Mexico and in Utah.
Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Magna, UT on Saturday, October 26th at 10:00 AM. Viewing and Holy Rosary will precede mass at 9:00 AM. Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 275 U Street, Salt Lake City, UT.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 25, 2019