|
|
6/20/39 ~ 3/18/2019
Born teacher, Photographer,
Author
On Monday, March 18, 2019, François Camoin passed away at the age of 79. François was born in Nice, France on June 20,1939 to Marcel and Catherine Camion. At the end of World War II Catherine married Jarvis Doctorow and the family moved to the United States.
Photography was François' first passion. In his thousands of photos he revealed the souls of people and the beauty or severity of landscapes.
François was a born teacher. As a professor in the creative writing program at the University of Utah, he deeply influenced the lives of his students for over 30 years.
François was also a master of the written word. He published over 80 short stories and several novels that were greeted with great acclaim.
François was known for his dry wit and infectious smile, his kindness and curiosity, for his ability to turn a phrase, his love for his dogs and as a gentle human.
François will be forever remembered by his wife, Shelley Hunt-Camoin, three sons, Thomas and his wife Lara, David, and Shane, his daughter, Kylie, his sister Suzanne and her husband Bob, and four grand-children.
François was cremated and his ashes scattered.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 18, 2019