Frank Andrew Thompson
1933 - 2020
Frank Andrew Thompson passed away at the age of 86, on September 26, 2020. He was born November 24, 1933, in Spring City, UT, to Tenus Thompson and Evelyn Maeser Thompson.
Frank is survived by his wife, Afton, children Bart (Kristi), Andy (Angie), Laura Williams (Jeff), Teri Astle (Robert); his sister, Shirley (Mel) Bangerter, and brother, John (Linda) Thompson, sisters-in-law Nancy Thompson and Eileen Thompson; 14 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert and Fred.
Private family services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
