In Loving MemoryFrank C. Judd passed away on October 1, 2020 due to complications from a truck accident.Funeral services will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 12 noon at the Hoytsville LDS Chapel. A viewing will be held on Sunday October 4, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Monday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the services.Interment will be at the Hoytsville CemeteryFor full obituary please visit www.walker-mortuary.com