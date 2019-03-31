Frank "Kent" Clark

1936~2019

Sandy, UT-Frank "Kent" Clark passed away March 26, 2019 from complications of Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy, surrounded by his loving family.

Kent was born in Salt Lake City, UT to Arthur O. and Mary J. Whittier Clark. Kent attended Holladay Elementary, Olympus Jr. High, and Granite and Olympus High Schools where he began his lifelong love of sports.

Kent fulfilled an LDS mission to the Western States. He graduated from the University of Utah with a Masters Degree, and worked as a teacher and coach for 33 years.

He married Lynda Hamilton in 1965 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They had 4 children. He is survived by his wife of 53 years and 2 sons, Randy (Jill) Clark and Todd (Jodi) Clark, and 2 daughters, Leanne (Brian) Cox and Lori (Ty) Faux, and 13 grandchildren.

Kent served in the Jordan River Temple baptistery for 16 years. Kent also served with the National Guard during the Berlin Crisis.

He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings.

Kent was a wonderful example of hard work. He supported his children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors with love and kindness.

Services will be held at 11:00 am Monday April 1, 2019 at the church on 1834 E Creek Rd Sandy, UT 84093. The viewing will be 9:45-10:45 prior to services. Funeral Directors: Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. Please share a memory at www.memorialutah.com

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019