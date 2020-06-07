Frank D. Fuller
1961-2020
It is with great sorrow we announce Frank Darwin Fuller, 58, lost his battle with cancer May 31, 2020. Frank was born June 25, 1961 in Richfield Utah to Frank M. and LeeAnn Peterson Fuller. He married Kandace Boehmer. They had two children together. They later divorced. In 2010 he met his sweetheart Nusi Blanco-Acalá. They became engaged in February 2020.
Frank graduated from East High School and attended the University of Utah where he was affiliated with Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He worked in the automotive industry for the majority of his life. In later years he enjoyed remodeling homes and working in the golf industry.
Frank loved many things - His fiancé, children, family, friends, dogs, golfing, cars, music, acting, singing, and dancing. He will be greatly missed by all of us who knew him.
Frank is survived by his fiancé, parents, children, Zakary Dane Fuller and Benzin Francis Fuller, his siblings, Wendy (Richard) Davis, and Darin (Lisa) Fuller.
He is preceded in death by his sister Teresa Fuller (Kent) Rigby and his brother-in-law Richard O. Davis.
A private family viewing was held on June 1, 2020 and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Huntsman Cancer Institute and CNS Hospice for their great kindness and medical expertise. We especially thank Nusi for her constant love and care as Frank battled this terrible disease.
For online condolences, please visit www.LarkinMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 7, 2020.