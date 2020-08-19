Frank Duane Tidwell passed away August 17, 2020. He was born in Nampa, Idaho November 24, 1929 to Sylvia Gladys Nielsen and Joseph Rulon Tidwell. He was preceded in death by beloved wives Izetta Abbott and Glennys Moore.
Funeral services will held at 11AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) in Sandy. A viewing will be held on Friday evening at the mortuary from 6-8 PM, as well as Saturday prior to the services beginning at 10AM. Social distancing and face coverings are requested due to COVID restrictions. For a full obituary and to share condolences with the family, please visit www.larkincares.com
