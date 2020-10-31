1/2
Frank Glenn Dawes
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Glenn Dawes
1941 ~ 2020
Our fun-loving dad, Frank Glen Dawes, peacefully passed away at his home on October 28, 2020 from heart failure. He beat cancer but didn't beat the chemo. He was born June 17, 1941 in Salt Lake City to Curtis Wesley and Margaret Huish Dawes. He married his best friend, Linda Dawes, on May 7, 1965. Frank was a graduate of Murray High School, Snow College, and Weber State. He taught school for 33 years in the Granite School District.
He served many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and 20 years as an ordinance worker in the Jordan River Temple. He served a temple mission with his wife in the Seoul, Korea Temple.
Frank is survived by his wife; children: Paula (Jason) Berven, Shari (Shane) Hyer, Jacqueline (Greg) Burgess, Andrew (Carri Robison) Dawes; and 14 treasured grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Union Fort 5th Ward Chapel, 500 East 6770 South, Midvale. Viewings will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, and on Monday, November 2 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service.
The service will be live-streamed thru Facebook on the Jenkins-Soffe website beginning at 11:00 a.m. The link will be provided on his obituary. Interment will be at the Herriman City Cemetery.
For full obituary and online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Viewing
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Union Fort 5th Ward Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Union Fort 5th Ward Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved