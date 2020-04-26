|
Frank H Jonas Jr.
1939 ~ 2020
Frank H Jonas Jr., 81 of Salt Lake City UT, passed away peacefully in his sleep April 15, 2020.
He was born on January 28, 1939 in Los Angeles to Dr Frank H. and Dorothy Jonas. In his younger years he enjoyed chatting with his ham radio friends. He had a beautiful bass voice, a fun sense of humor with irony and puns and a true love of learning. His large and varied collection of books ranged over many philosophies which he enjoyed discussing with friends and family. He graduated from Salt Lake Community College. Frank was active in the Two Arrows Zen community in Salt Lake City.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents Dr. Frank H. and Dorothy Jonas and his brother Leland. He is survived by his siblings Karen Clark and Richard, two nieces, Kirsten MacIntyre (Rob) and Star Miller (Jay) and great niece and nephew Rowan and Dylan MacIntyre.
If you would like to leave a message or plant a tree in Frank's honor, please visit ipscrematory.com. Frank will be interred at the City Cemetery next to his parents.
We thank Judie Hancock and Cindy Hall for their care and loving devotion to Frank for the last few years.
A remembrance service will be held sometime in the future when once again we can gather together.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2020