1959 ~ 2020
In the afternoon of February 26, 2020 while at his home in West Valley City, Utah, Frank peacefully passed away due to complications stemming from his lifelong battle with diabetes. Upon passing from this world to the next, Frank was reunited with his father Ralph, his mother Nellie, sister Lorraine who preceded him in death.
Frank was born on April 1, 1959 in San Lorenzo California where he spent his early youth before moving to Salt Lake City with his family at the beginning of Jr. High. Frank lived his life at two speeds: fast and turbo. Never one to take things slow; Frank demonstrated in his near 61 years of life, that it's not the hand you are dealt, nor the amount of time you are given, but what you accomplish during life that matters most.
Though his life was cut short, Frank made his time count, leaving a legacy that will long outlast his time on this earth.
He is survived by his wife and sweetheart of 38 years Kathy, their five children Aaron (Valerie), Michael (Michelle), Kimberly Peaden (Stephen), Alex (Brittany), and Lauren, eleven grand children (Spencer, John, Hyrum, Lincoln, Blake, Emma, Hayley, Cambrie, Addison, Caleb, and Caleb's yet unborn baby brother) as well as Frank's beloved sister Pat Barben (Kent), in-laws Richard and Jo An Dahl, and other family members as well as many nieces and nephews that he loved almost as much as he loved his own children.
A financial planner and regular fixture in the civic arena, what defines Frank more than anything else is his deep and profound faith in Christ and his love for his family. The title he wore with greater pride than any other is "grandpa".
Having served and completed a mission in Portland Oregon for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1978 -1980, Frank never tired of sharing mission stories or bearing his profound and personal testimony of the Savior. His faith in Jesus Christ and the conviction families are eternal, are among the most precious gifts he bestowed on his family.
Frank's full obituary can be read at https://www.dignitymemorial.com
Viewing services will be held Monday evening from 6-8pm at Valley View Funeral Home 4335 West 4100 South in West Valley, and Tuesday March 3, from 9:30-10:45 AM at Hunter 36th Ward Chapel 3930 South 6000 West, West Valley, prior to funeral services which will be held at 11:00 AM. Interment Redwood Memorial Estates Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road following the services.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 1, 2020