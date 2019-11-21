|
1928 ~ 2019
Frank Heber Hammond, 90, of Highland, Utah, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Highland 3rd Ward Chapel, 5848 West 11000 North, Highland, Utah. Family and friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the church and again on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 21, 2019