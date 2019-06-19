1934 ~ 2019

PRICE-Frank James Peczuh, 84, passed away in his home surrounded by family on, appropriately, Father's Day, June 16, 2019.

Frank was born in Kenilworth, Utah on August 31, 1934 to Mary Margaret Perla and John Joseph Peczuh. Frank attended Notre Dame School and eventually graduated from Carbon College. He was a lifelong member of Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish and was a charter member of Monsignor Giovanni Council #6147 of the Knights of Columbus. He practiced his Roman Catholic faith with love and dedication. Frank served in the US Army. A printer by trade, he learned his craft at the Sun Advocate, eventually opening his shop, Peczuh Printing, in 1962. On November 11, 1961 he married the love of his life, Judy Cartwright, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in East Carbon. Together they built a legacy of love and hard work. They had three sons and eventually eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren (so far).

Frank is survived by his wife Judy, sons Frank Jr. (Brenda) of Price, Timothy (Tamie) of Price, and Mark (Elizabeth) of Willington, CT. He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Ann of Price, Elizabeth of Granite Bay, CA, Rose (Bob) of Salt Lake City, Michael (Kathy) of Carbonville, and Emily of Midvale. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John and great-grandson Daniel Frank Jr.

Funeral Mass, Friday, June 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m., Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church (210 North Carbon Ave.). Vigil service, Thursday evening 7:00 p.m., Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street) in Price. Family will receive friends at Mitchell Funeral Home Thursday and Friday one hour prior to services. Committal service, Price City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Frank online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net

Published in Deseret News on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary