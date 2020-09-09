I knew Frank when he was a young Road Deputy with the Sheriff’s Office. He was quiet but you always knew there was a lot going on inside and he was a very respected co-worker. He had a smile that told me, I don’t have to say it, I’ll show you. A hero serving his country and keeping us safe here at home. Enjoy your heavenly retirement and please keep a watchful eye over your brothers and sisters you left behind all too soon.



Rest In Peace and Job Well Done!

Dave Burdett

Coworker