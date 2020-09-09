1/2
Frank Jason Hicks
05-16-1975 ~ 09-04-2020
Frank Jason Hicks, Sergeant Major in the Utah ARMY National Guard, died in a tragic motorcycle accident on September 4, 2020, in Roy, Utah, at the age of 45. Jason was born in Escondido, California, on May 16, 1975, to Carel and Vern Hicks. Later that year, their family moved to Utah, where Jason graduated from Cottonwood High in 1993.
In 1999, Jason enlisted in the Utah ARMY National Guard and went to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, to complete basic training. In his 21 years in the military, he served as a forward observer, a FIST Chief in Iraq with the 1-163 Infantry, a Howitzer Battery Platoon Sergeant with A 1-145 FA, 4th Infantry Division MCPOD First Sergeant, and until his death, the Operations Sergeant Major for the 1-145 Field Artillery. See you all in the Fiddler's Green.
Jason was also hired on to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office on August 16, 1999, to become a corrections officer at the Salt Lake County Jail. He thought better of that and became a police officer with Unified Police Department on August 8, 2003. Jason held many community-policing positions within the office as a Kearns/Magna detective, SPLD, SWAT, and until his retirement in June of this year, he worked as a detective with the homeless at the Midvale Family Shelter.
The freedom Jason felt when riding his bikes will never be replicated. In his short time after retirement, he was able to go on a few long rides: one to the Oregon coastline with his brother Byron and friend Tom; a trip to Sturgis with friends Monica, Craig, Cherry, and Yon. Shorter trips included those to Talisman Brewing Company, Trapper's Loop (one of his favorites), the Motorcycle Museum in Eureka, Utah, Torrey, Utah, and to his brother's house to tinker and drink beer.
He didn't talk much but when he did, it was something either funny or important. Jason had high expectations for his friends, colleagues, and soldiers. Jason was a mentor and a leader to so many, it will be impossible to fill the gaping void left by his death.
Jason is survived by his adoring parents, Carel and Vern, his brother Byron/John (Michelle), his niece Isabelle, and nephew Charlie.
#stopwastingyourlife #barrelchestedfreedomfighter
Funeral services will be Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah, 84041. Friends may visit family, Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Directly after the service, friends and family will gather at The Foundry, 2452 East 6700 South in Uintah, Utah, 84405.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
SEP
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 8, 2020
Jason was one of my first friends when I moved to Taylorsville from Rose Park. We met in 8th grade at Bennion Jr High and have been friends since then. He will be missed. Rest in Peace.....
Sergio Martinez
Friend
September 8, 2020
I knew Frank when he was a young Road Deputy with the Sheriff’s Office. He was quiet but you always knew there was a lot going on inside and he was a very respected co-worker. He had a smile that told me, I don’t have to say it, I’ll show you. A hero serving his country and keeping us safe here at home. Enjoy your heavenly retirement and please keep a watchful eye over your brothers and sisters you left behind all too soon.

Rest In Peace and Job Well Done!
Dave Burdett
Coworker
