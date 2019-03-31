1935 ~ 2019

Frank Ray Jones passed away on March 22, 2019, leaving behind many heartbroken family and friends, whose lives were made better by having him in their worlds.

Ray was born September 15, 1935 in Sunnyside, UT to Mary Pagnotta. He worked hard from an early age to support his family, taking on a paper route at the age of ten. Ray was an All-American high school athlete in multiple sports, and this love of sports stayed with him throughout his life.

After graduating from Notre Dame Catholic School in Price, Utah, Ray enlisted in the Army and proudly served his country in Germany during the Korean conflict. Ray was honorably discharged from the Army and soon after met the love of his life, Verla Magann. Ray and Verla were married in Price, Utah on May 23, 1959. Together, they raised three children, and Ray built a successful career as a steel buyer for a major metal recycler. He spent his later years serving on the maintenance crew for Lakeside Golf Course, which was motivated only partially by the free golf.

While his passion for University of Utah sports and his seemingly limitless wardrobe of U of U apparel were unforgettable, Ray's most memorable attribute was his unwavering support for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was fiercely protective of his family, would have given anything to ensure their safety, and would never allow someone to leave his home hungry. Throughout his life, Ray overcame many hardships, and in doing so, he exemplified perseverance, loyalty, and love that made him an amazing husband, father, grandfather, friend.

Ray's memory and legacy live on through his loving wife of 59 years, Verla, and his children, Nikki (John), Mike (Mark), and Gia. He will be missed dearly by his five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, who will continue to know him through the sharing of many wonderful memories he left with all of us. Little Josie will be lost without her walking buddy. He will also be missed by sisters-in-law Connie Snyder, Karen Maloney, Lorretta Magann.

Funeral Services will be held at 11am on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Saint Olaf Catholic Church, 1800 S. Orchard Dr. in Bountiful. Family and friends are invited to visit and honor Ray's life on Monday evening from 6-8 pm at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. Bountiful, UT.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to s of America.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary