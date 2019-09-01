|
Frank Leo Olson, Jr.
1925 ~ 2019
Frank Leo Olson, Jr. (1925- 2019) born in Salt Lake City, Utah- the fourth child and only son of Frank Leo Olson, Sr. and Beatrice Butler Olson - left this earth peacefully of natural causes incident to age on the 21st day of August 2019. Frank spent the last five years of his life in the St. George, Utah at The Retreat in Sun River in assisted living and at The Veterans' Home of Southern Utah.
Frank's growing-up years were spent in Salt Lake City. After graduation from South High School, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Maritime Service. Following training, he was deployed on the S.S. Hugh McCullough Liberty Ship which eventually took him across the Pacific Ocean and the Equator fro.m California to many foreign ports - New Zealand, Australia, Tasmania, through the Indian Ocean to Calcutta, then to Madagascar, through the Red Sea and Suez Canal to Tripoli, Libya, Sicily, Italy, through the Straits of Gibraltar, north to England, thence across the Atlantic Ocean to New York City, and then by train across the United States to home in Salt Lake City. At the end of his tour with the Merchant Marines, Frank was inducted into the United States Navy and stationed in San Diego, California, where he served until being given an honorable discharge on the 13th day of July 1946. He enrolled briefly at the University of Utah and then accepted a position with United Air Lines, where he worked for 40+ years.
Frank is survived by three children - Karyn Alyce Olson, Stephen Butler Olson and Shelley Marie Olson (all of California) and two sisters, Afton Olson Miles of St. George, Utah and Emma Lou Olson of Concord, California.
Frank arranged to donate his body to Life Science Anatomical of Las Vegas, Nevada for medical research. When this is completed, his remains will be cremated and then be buried with military honors at sea. Final arrangements have been handled by Serenity Funeral Home of St. George, Utah.
