Frank M Frasier
1928 ~ 2019
Bountiful, UT- Our loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Frank Frasier, passed away at home surrounded by family on August 15, 2019, in Bountiful, Utah, at 90 years old. Born November 22, 1928, in Clinton, Utah, to Elmer Ephraim Frasier and Gwen Cowley Frasier.
Frank graduated from Davis High School, where he met his wife Gae Miller in Orchestra class. They were Married on August 28, 1947, in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple and made their home in Bountiful, Utah.
Frank was a hard worker and exceptionally talented. He built home in bountiful. He and friend George Fisher formed a successful dance band. He established Frasier TV Service.
Frank is survived by his wife of 72 years, Gae Miller Frasier, 5 children, 33 grandchildren, 75 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, son, daughter and 2 grandsons.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 12:00, viewing from 10:30 to 11:30 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, North Canyon 7th Ward, 3350 South 100 East, Bountiful, Utah.
For more information and online condolences please visit www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 18, 2019