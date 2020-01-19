|
1938 ~ 2019
MSGT Frank N Wertman -RET died in the home of his youngest daughter in Tacoma, WA on Dec 5, 2019 after a courageous 6 year battle with cancer.
Frank was born in Shamokin, PA on Dec 19, 1938. He enlisted in the National Guard (SPC3) at 15 years and then transferred to the Navy at 17 (ADR3) serving on the USS Princeton. At 22 he changed to the Air Force where he completed 7.5 years in Vietnam in the Special Forces-Counterinsurgency in the 1st Air Commando group, flying C141 and C5A aircrafts. Frank also received the IDF medal for his voluntary service in the Yom Kippur War in 1973.
He retired a MSGT after 23 years of loyal service to his country and went on to become the Quality Control Manager for Boeing before retiring in 1994.
Frank raised his family primarily in WA state and moved to UT after retiring from Boeing, where he spent his time serving his faith & community, including his beloved Wasatch mountains. He is survived by 2/4 children: Joanie Glueck & Wendy Chittenden as well as 9 grandchildren. Also 6/7 siblings survive him: Arthur Wertman, Sarah Boscher, Mabel Deldeo, Margaret Catalano and Eleanor Wertman.
Services will be held @The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 5000 Pavant Drive, West Valley City on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 19, 2020