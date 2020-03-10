Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Lindquist's Memorial Park
1867 No. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT
View Map

Frank Walter Newman


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Walter Newman Obituary
1931 ~ 2020
Frank Walter Newman, 88, died of natural causes on March 7, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah.
He was born on April 25, 1931 to Walter Aaron Newman and Beatrice Ione Nielsen in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Frank is survived by his wife Dixie Ann Lee, his children, Steven, Shauna, Dan, Craig and Mark, step-children, LeeAnn and Rhel, 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and his brother Dennis.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, David and Ralph, former wife LaWanna Young and grandson Cole.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -