1931 ~ 2020
Frank Walter Newman, 88, died of natural causes on March 7, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah.
He was born on April 25, 1931 to Walter Aaron Newman and Beatrice Ione Nielsen in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Frank is survived by his wife Dixie Ann Lee, his children, Steven, Shauna, Dan, Craig and Mark, step-children, LeeAnn and Rhel, 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and his brother Dennis.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, David and Ralph, former wife LaWanna Young and grandson Cole.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 10, 2020