Frank Wayne Glaus
1927 - 2020
Born January 30, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Egon August Glaus and Blanche Christensen Glaus. Married Shirley Clark May 4, 1950 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Passed away December 2, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah.
Preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley, sister Lorraine Nielsen and brother Gordon Glaus. Survived by his children Alan (Shelly) Glaus, Jeri (Jeffrey, deceased) Black, Randy Glaus, Bryan (Marilyn) Glaus, Tané Glaus, Susan (Joel) Borgmeier, 30 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren.
For full obituary and funeral WEB STREAMING visit Holbrook Mortuary at www.HolbrookMortuary.com. In person funeral services will be by invitation only.

Published in Deseret News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holbrook Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Holbrook Mortuary
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
