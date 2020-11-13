1/1
Frankie Larsen
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frankie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frankie Larsen
1943 ~ 2020
Frankie (Mary Frances) Larsen passed away November 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with liver cancer. Frankie was born September 22, 1943 in SLC to Ken & Evelyn Pickens. Frankie was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She treasured her family and loved them too much. She also found joy spending time with her friends playing cards. She had a sweet personality, a wonderful sense of humor and a great capacity to love.
Frankie is survived by her daughter, Hallee (Lynn) Rasmussen; son, Trent (Brenda) Biesinger; nine grand- children; nine great grand-children; and her sweetheart Howard Miller. She is also survived by her sister, Roberta Webb and brother; Kenny Pickens. She is preceded in death by her husband Dale Larsen and her parents.
A viewing for Frankie will be on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor at (801) 474-9119 to make a reservation between the hours of 10AM and 4PM Monday through Saturday. The courtesy of wearing a mask to services is required. Her Funeral Service will be live streamed on Tuesday, November 17th at 11:00 AM MST. Due to local mandates, this service is private however friends and family are encouraged to attend virtually by visiting www.starksfuneral.com, and clicking on her obituary where a "Watch Service Live" button will appear. With hopes that Frankie's family will be able to hear your cherished memories at this service, friends are invited to send video messages to reach_us@starksfuneral.com by Monday, November 16th with Frankie's name in the subject line. Your tributes will be compiled and shared live on Tuesday in a "virtual open mic." She will be laid to rest in private graveside service which will also be posted on Starks website.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Starks Funeral Parlor

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved