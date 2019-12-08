|
On Thursday, Dec 5, 2019, Franklin Davis Hollingworth peacefully returned to his Heavenly Father. Frank was born on June 19, 1930 to Benjamin Hanson Hollingworth and Edna Davis in Holladay, Utah. Throughout his life, his outgoing personality and athleticism provided many life-defining opportunities. He was a cheerleader at Granite High School and later served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Great Lakes area. Frank continued to serve in the church throughout his life and had an abiding testimony of Jesus Christ. During the Korean War, he was stationed in Japan as a sergeant in counterintelligence and competed with the US Army Ski Team. Upon his return, he went to Brigham Young University, where he was a student body officer and met his bride, Marilyn Anne Gerhart. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on September 11, 1957 and raised two children. Frank was a died-in-the-wool entrepreneur and salesman, a quality that never left him, even into retirement. Having a great appreciation for music and a beautiful tenor voice, he loved to sing and listen to his wife play the organ and piano.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, and granddaughter, Andrea Kay Hollingworth. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn G. Hollingworth; two children, Jeffrey (Kay) Hollingworth and Lisa (Will) May; and six grandchildren who were a great source of joy to grandpa as he spent countless hours playing and talking with them.
A viewing and funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec 12 at Mountain Point 6th Ward, 498 E Hollow Creek Rd (14085 S.) in Draper. The viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30am and the funeral from 11:00-noon. For the full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 8, 2019