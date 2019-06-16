1937 ~ 2019

Franklin Harris Grover died on June 11, 2019. He was born in New York City, New York on July 10, 1937 to Roscoe A. and Arlene Harris Grover. He was the oldest of 8 children. He relocated with the family to Cedar City in 1945 and then to Salt Lake City in 1950. Frank attended East High School and then graduated from Utah State University in Forestry Range Management. After summers work experience with the US Bureau of Land Management, he joined the U.S. Forest Service where we worked for 33 years until his retirement. During his years of service he had postings in Nevada, Wyoming, and several Utah locations. He was experienced at recreational land management.

One of his passions was skiing and he spent several years teaching in the Wasatch Ski Resorts and with the US Forest Service Avalanche Control.

Frank spent many years enjoying his hobbies restoring antiques cars, collecting antique firearms and anything to do with the old west. He was quite an expert on single-action Colt revolvers and many other western memorabilia. He was involved with the community in several historic preservation projects.

Frank was an avid reader and was noted for checking out thousands of books from his local library through the years. He has lived in Nephi, Utah for the past several years.

He is survived by his wife Lucille; former spouses, Ann Jenkins and Marilyn Hamblin; children: Jane Davis, David Miner, De-De Beck, Carrie Miner, Tom Miner, Mary Asay, and Marinda McDonald; numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and his seven siblings.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Taylorsville 8th Ward Building, 1495 West Tamarack, Taylorsville. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM on , Monday, June 17, at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive. Condolences may be shared at Serenicare.com.

