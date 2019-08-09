|
|
1950 ~ 2019
Franklin Rhodes Newton passed away of an apparent heart attack on August 3, 2019 while hiking in the Black Hills of South Dakota in an area called the Cathedral of the Spires.
Frank was born to Scott Franklin Newton and Geraldine Rhodes on May 21, 1950 in Salt Lake City, UT.
Frank grew up in Hunter, Utah spending his summers raising sheep, hauling hay, and riding his pony, Brown Eyes, both in Hunter and on the family ranch near Chalk Creek in Coalville.
After graduating from the University of Utah, while working in Wisconsin, he met Jean Ann Warnke. It took 6 months to convince her to move to Utah but a year later they married on November 17,1978 and were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on March 15,1980.
Frank loved his family focusing all he did on providing a comfortable living and unity for his children and grandchildren. He spent his life serving others in various church callings, and will be especially remembered by all of the young men he taught and with whom he shared his love of the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Jean, children: Austin (Kensey), Aaron (Carrie), and Dan, and 7 grandchildren, sister Susan (Paul) Gareis, brother Dave (Lori) Newton. He was preceded in death by his parents.
While he left us too soon we are comforted knowing he had accomplished his life's mission with humility, love and service to all he knew and loved.
A viewing will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6-8 pm and again one hour prior to the service at the Sage Ward House, 3500 South 6400 West. A funeral service will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, 9:00 am at the Sage Ward House. Interment to follow the services at Valley View Memorial Park.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019