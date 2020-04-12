|
Fred A. Schwemmer
1934 ~ 2020
Fred A. Schwemmer passed away on April 9, 2020 in Murray Utah. He was born on February 5, 1934 in Nurnberg, Germany.
Fred was the ultimate craftsman who loved to travel, do yard work, spend time with his family, and help people in need. He loved to work and always kept busy. He was active in Scouting (Cubs and Senior Scouts) for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Brunhilde; sons, Henry (Petty) and Ronald; grandchildren: Michael (Andrew), Melody (Dane), and Hanz; and great-grandchildren: Willow, Alexander, Tiberius, and Winter.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah. There will be a family viewing on Thursday, April 16, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Friday, April 17, from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 12, 2020