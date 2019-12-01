|
Fred Alexander Sim
1923 ~ 2019
Fred Alexander Sim passed peacefully from this life on November 28, 2019. He is survived by his five children: Lee and Susan (Cutler) Sim, Terrie (Sim) and Lester Johnson, Lynn and Terry (Pollard) Sim, Edward and Lisa (Mauermann) Sim, and Julia Sim. He was born June 19, 1923 in St. Anthony, ID to Samuel Leander and Mary Edna (Stimpson) Sim. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Houston, his parents and his sisters Fern Bowser and Ellen Morris. He was the grandfather to 17 and the great grandfather to 42. He was the beloved Candy Man of his ward so there are even more children who will miss this humble and loving man.
Fred served his country in WWII in the European Theater as part of the Army Engineering Corp. His resourcefulness and can-do attitude were present even there where his corp was one of the only ones with electricity thanks to the generators Fred was able to salvage and repair.
He and his sweetheart were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on Aug 18, 1949. Eventually, they found their way to Bountiful where they built their home of over 50 years brick-by-brick as they could afford them. Fred made sure he saved a nice piece of sunny land for the garden. That garden fed his family and many neighbors over the years and even harbored a few calves.
Fred worked for 28 years as an electrician for Beeline Oil Company, now Big West Oil. When he wasn't at work he could be found working in the garden, helping a neighbor with an electrical problem or working on some project around the house. Many of the older LDS chapels in the Bountiful area still have a piece of his handiwork somewhere in them.
In 1992, retirement allowed Fred and Betty to serve an 18-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Paris, France, following the example they had encouraged their children to set.
Fred enjoyed being in the mountains away from the noise and demands of urban living. He passed an appreciation for nature on to his following generations.
A viewing will be held at Russon Mortuary, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 6 to 8 pm located at 295 N. Main St., Bountiful. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Val Verda 3rd Ward Chapel, 2651 S. 500 W., Bountiful, with a viewing from 9:45 to 10:45 am at the church prior to the service. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 1, 2019