1/1
Fred M. Eakin
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred M. Eakin Jr.
1935-2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Fred M. Eakin Jr., loving husband, father and grandfather, 85, died peacefully at his home on November 26th, 2020.
He was born on February 22, 1935 to Fred and Leah Eakin. Fred owned the Bongo Lounge just shy of 50 years. He is survived by his wife Charlette, 4 children, Janet Eakin, Gordon Eakin (Barbi), Debbie Lee and Dena Lee (Lee). Eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Proceeded in death by his father Fred M Eakin Sr. mother Leah Eakin and two sisters Shirley Burrows and Mary Merrill.
Fred loved being around family and friends. He loved boating and spending time at Flaming George and Lake Mead. You could find him every week enjoying time with his loving wife Charlette, assorted family members and many, many friends. He was very generous with his time and resources, always making sure things were great for all. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He has a huge and kind heart. He lived life to the fullest even making a statement by passing away on Thanksgiving Day. He would ask all to be grateful for the many blessings you have and to remember him every Thanksgiving with a 5:00 PM toast.
Due to public health concerns the family will hold a private graveside service. Sometime this summer we will celebrate Fred's wonderful life together. In lieu of flowers, please celebrate his life at the Bongo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved