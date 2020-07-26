Fred Orme Sundberg

7/27/1945 ~ 4/8/2020

Fred O. Sundberg passed from this life on April 8, 2020 in his Placerville home. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ross and Jane Sundberg and was raised with his two older brothers, Jack and Kent.

After graduating from the University of Utah, he and his first wife Kay were married and had two children, Tammi and Brian. Years into his life, he moved to San Ramon, CA where he worked with his brother's company and then onto Alamo, CA where he met and married his second wife Bonnie. He spent the majority of his career in Real Estate and worked as a very successful broker in Northern California.

While Fred attended college, he was an active member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and enjoyed the many outdoor sports the Salt Lake City area had to offer. He adored the outdoors and being out in it. He was an exceptional skier and spent many years on the ski patrol team at Alta Ski Resort. He had may friends there and managed to carve out quite a reputation for himself. He enjoyed spending time in the high Uinta Mountains exploring, fishing, hiking and backpacking with family and lifelong friends which would later create his love and passion for the Sierra Mountains. There, he continued the above with family and friends and conquered 4 wheeling the Rubicon Trail time and time again.

Fred's love and connection to Island Park, Idaho however is simply unwavering. Anytime he spoke of it his eyes would sparkle. He spent much of his childhood there with his father, mother and two brothers at their family cabin. He would later purchase a cabin of his own, shared with his brother Jack and his son Brian to ensure that the storytelling of time, past and present and all the magic found in that area would carry on for generations to come.

Many of us knew Fred in a variety of roles. Father, husband, brother, uncle, cousin, grandpa (he liked to be called Papa), Eagle Scout, coach, mentor, colleague or friend. Despite how you came to know him, he would genuinely always have your best interest in mind and would leave quite the lasting impression on your life.

Fred achieved a great deal in his life but most of all he adored his family, his grandchildren, the great outdoors, Native American culture and its colorful decor, cowboy movies galore, politics, homecooked meals (especially hand carved turkey with Miracle Whip and fresh ripe honeydew melon), he was well-traveled, and he loved comfortable slippers. To those that knew him, loved him for charisma, his patience, his library of knowledge, his frequent laughing spells, his irreverent sense of humor, his deep sense of empathy, compassion and great generosity.

We ask that you take a moment today to hug your loved one, child, grandchild, or friend. Or simply enjoy the outdoors. Time waits for no one.

Listen to the wind, it talks. Listen to the silence, it speaks. Listen to your heart, it knows. - Native American proverb

Fred is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Tammi (Dave) and Brian (Jennifer) and former wife, Kay Sundberg, along with his brother, Kent. Also, by his grandchildren: Hunter Steele, Sydney, Bailey and Parker Sundberg. In addition, he is survived by his stepchildren, Kristen (Sean) Rogers and David (Allyson) Husted and his step grandchildren, Max and Sawyer Husted and Shane and Reese Rogers.

Graveside services will be held at the family plot in Salt Lake City Cemetery, at a later date.



