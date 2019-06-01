West Valley City, UT-Fred Ray Wrigley (78) died peacefully at his home in West Valley City on May 29, 2019 after suffering a series of debilitating health complications. Fred was born on October 8, 1940 in Santa Monica, California to LaVerl and Thelma Wrigley. Fred grew up in Idaho and attended Minico High School. Fred served 4 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and then made a career as a firefighter with the City of San Bernardino, CA.. Fred married Judy Wilke and had two sons, Brian and Jeff. After retiring, Fred and Judy moved to West Valley City to be close to family. He was able to enjoy a long retirement spending time with family and friends, traveling the country with Judy in their RV, and serving as a missionary at Martin's Cove.

See full obituary at www.wasatchlawn.com.

Funeral services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park (3401 S. Highland Drive, SLC, UT) on June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Viewings will be held at the same location on Sunday June 2 from 5 - 7 p.m. and on Monday June 3 at 10 a.m.



