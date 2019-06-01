Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Wrigley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Ray Wrigley


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fred Ray Wrigley Obituary
West Valley City, UT-Fred Ray Wrigley (78) died peacefully at his home in West Valley City on May 29, 2019 after suffering a series of debilitating health complications. Fred was born on October 8, 1940 in Santa Monica, California to LaVerl and Thelma Wrigley. Fred grew up in Idaho and attended Minico High School. Fred served 4 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and then made a career as a firefighter with the City of San Bernardino, CA.. Fred married Judy Wilke and had two sons, Brian and Jeff. After retiring, Fred and Judy moved to West Valley City to be close to family. He was able to enjoy a long retirement spending time with family and friends, traveling the country with Judy in their RV, and serving as a missionary at Martin's Cove.
See full obituary at www.wasatchlawn.com.
Funeral services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park (3401 S. Highland Drive, SLC, UT) on June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Viewings will be held at the same location on Sunday June 2 from 5 - 7 p.m. and on Monday June 3 at 10 a.m.
logo

Published in Deseret News from June 1 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now