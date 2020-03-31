|
|
Freda Davies
1928 ~ 2020
Duchesne, UT-Freda Beal Davies, 91, died March 29, 2020.
Born May 5, 1928 in Antelope (Bridgeland), Utah, to Jesse Raynal and Araminna Wilkerson Beal. She was the third daughter in family of seven children.
Married John R Davies on September 25, 1948. He died December 30, 2008.
Freda enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, reading, painting ceramics, quilting and watching favorite TV shows. She loved the beauty of nature and making quilts for family members, friends and strangers.
Faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life. She was an adventurous soul, kind, forgiving and generous.
She is survived by her children, Pamela (Rex) Harrison; Serena (Brad) Taylor; Dwayne (Margaret) Davies; Ronald (Karin) Davies; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many cherished nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John R; beloved daughter, Claudia Rae Carey; parents, and siblings.
Burial will be at Duchesne, Utah. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2020