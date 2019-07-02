Freda Joan Shutt

1929 ~ 2019

Freda Joan Shutt passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful, Utah. Freda was born on November 24, 1929 in Newark, Nottinghamshire, England, to Arthur and Gladys May Peel Smith. She immigrated to the United States when she was in her early twenties, and later met and married George Albert Shutt in 1954.

Freda was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. She was a caring mother and grandmother and a loyal friend to many. She shared her baking, canning and knitting talents with countless friends and family members.

Freda worked for many years in the school lunch program. After her children were grown, she decided to further her education and graduated from Weber State University. She also thoroughly enjoyed substitute teaching well into her later years.

Freda was preceded in death by her husband and daughter Colleen, and by two brothers, Bill and Walter. She is survived by her children, Mitchell, JoAnn (Richard), Eric, Arlene and Rodney, thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, her brother Colin and her sister Ruth.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Bountiful 9th Ward, 585 East Center Street, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:45 to 10:45 am. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on July 2, 2019