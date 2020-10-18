In Loving Memory
I lived a long and eventful 98-year-old life with our 6 children, 22 grandchildren, and 68 great-grandchildren. I was born in 1922 in a small Belgian mining town. My father wanted to name me Freddy; however, the town officials would not accept that name. After debate, they agreed to the spelling Freddye. I survived WWII in occupied Belgium, and then fell in love with an American pilot, Ed Towers. In 1947, we married in Germany and lived throughout Europe and the US where I proudly became an American citizen. Our family has some traditions I carried forward including making Belgian cookies, called Gauffrettes, each holiday season. When we played cards or games, you could see my competitive nature and desire to win! You also saw my strength and stamina through gardening, exercise classes and even showing off how I could still touch my toes in August 2020. I have a strong belief in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and look forward to being together as an eternal family. To all family and friends, thank you for your hugs, smiles, pictures, cards, calls, and time spent together.
I love you. ~Freddye Louise Towers
