1/2
Freddye Louise Towers
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freddye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory
I lived a long and eventful 98-year-old life with our 6 children, 22 grandchildren, and 68 great-grandchildren. I was born in 1922 in a small Belgian mining town. My father wanted to name me Freddy; however, the town officials would not accept that name. After debate, they agreed to the spelling Freddye. I survived WWII in occupied Belgium, and then fell in love with an American pilot, Ed Towers. In 1947, we married in Germany and lived throughout Europe and the US where I proudly became an American citizen. Our family has some traditions I carried forward including making Belgian cookies, called Gauffrettes, each holiday season. When we played cards or games, you could see my competitive nature and desire to win! You also saw my strength and stamina through gardening, exercise classes and even showing off how I could still touch my toes in August 2020. I have a strong belief in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and look forward to being together as an eternal family. To all family and friends, thank you for your hugs, smiles, pictures, cards, calls, and time spent together.
I love you. ~Freddye Louise Towers
Funeral service will be live streamed at 1:30 p.m. on Myers website at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
250 North Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 544-0994
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved