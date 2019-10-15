|
|
1931 ~ 2019
Eagle Mountain, UT-Frederic Niels Wall, 88 years old, passed away on October 7, 2019, at his home of natural causes. He was born on March 2, 1931 in Mt. Pleasant Utah to Harold and Rose Wall. After 4 tries, he finally found the love of his life and his soulmate, Pennie K. Gleed. They married on February 14, 1985. He had 4 children, Mark and Brian from his first wife Mary, David and Traci from his third wife Judy, and 3 grandchildren, Traci, Mija, and Micah.
A graveside service for Fred will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT 84123. A viewing will be held for all that knew Fred and family 2 hours prior at the same location. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 15, 2019