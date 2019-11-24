Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Revere Branch
981 E. Revere Circle (5550 S.)
Murray, UT
Frederick Verle Janzen


1936 - 2019
Frederick Verle Janzen Obituary
Frederick Verle
Janzen
3/14/1936 - 11/21/2019
Fred passed away November 21, 2019, in his home in Murray, Utah, from cancer. His life could be summed up by his gentle kindness and concern for others. He deeply loved his family and his family deeply loves him and will so forever.
Fred was born March 14, 1936, in American Falls, Idaho, to Frederick Charles Janzen and Nellie Eleanora Michaelis, who preceded him in death. He now joins them, his two sisters, Donna Carmel Neal and Beverly Gale Fitzgerald, and his eternal sweetheart Genevieve ("Jennie-Jan") Sheriff Janzen, in heaven-what a glorious reunion! He is survived by his children F. Wayne (Cheryl), Matthew (Paige), Darin (Melinda), and Brian (Rebekah); step-sons Steven D. Fowler and David M. Fowler (Leopoldo); grandchildren Nick (Mandi), Pete (Dani), Alex (Valerie), Tori (Connor), Daniel, Ashley, Benjamin, Sarah, Samuel, Andrew, Kyle, Jonathan, Joshua, and Jacob; and great grandchildren, Addie, Juni, Finn, Emma, Calvin, and Kai. He was proud of you all.
Fred dedicated his life to helping others, first as a social worker and then as a professor for the University of Utah Graduate School of Social Work. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and devoted his life to serving God and his fellow neighbor.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Revere Branch, 981 E. Revere Circle (5550 S.), Murray, Utah. Family and friends may visit Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the branch. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 24, 2019
