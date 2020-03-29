|
Fredrick C. Baird
1948 ~ 2020
Fredrick (Fred) C. Baird, 72 of West Jordan "is no longer on his starting block waiting for the starter gun." Instead he died peacefully in his sleep on March 26, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. Fred was born on Feb 20, 1948 in Vallejo, Solano, California to loving parents, Max Baird and Dorothy
(Dolbey) Baird. He married his sweetheart, Mindy Mories on July 19, 2008.
Fred's dad served 30 years in the Navy and so the family moved many times living in Phoenix, Az, Long Beach Ca, Honolulu Hi, Imperial Beach, Ca, Lakewood, Ca, Yokohama, Japan, and then San Diego, CA.
Fred attended Helix High School in La Mesa, San Diego 10th-12th grades.
Fred's father was a competitive swimming coach and instilled in Fred a love for the sport that lasted his entire life. He was a star athlete and extraordinary swimmer. He was driven and determined, and he went on to have an exceptional swimming career. In High School and College, he was an All American. He was inducted into the San Diego Breitbard Athletic Hall of Fame, and awarded a Scholarship to BYU for swimming. Fred also medaled in the 2006 FINA World swimming championships.
Fred graduated with a Master's degree from BYU and in addition to having an excellent academic career,he went on to become one of BYU's greatest swimmers. As a freshman he set an NCAA record in the 200-yard butterfly. He terrorized WAC opponents as he was crowned WAC champion in the 100-yard
and 200-yard butterfly. Fred was undefeated in the 200-yard butterfly during his dual-meet career at BYU. As a proud Cougar, Fred brought national attention to BYU by being named an All-American in both the 100- and 200-yard butterfly, and in 1983 Fred was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at BrighamYoung University.
In addition to swimming, Fred loved his careers in law enforcement and teaching. He served in Law Enforcement for thirty years. Fred served the public holding positions as Section Commander for SLCC, Section Commander for Intelligence Center, Section Commander for Internal Affairs, Supervisor of Special Investigations Section, Financial Crimes Investigator, Certification Supervisor for POST, Department of Commerce/DOPL Investigator, and Deputy Sheriff, Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Finally retiring in 2009, he then went on teach Criminal Justice as an Adjunct Professor at the college level.
Fred held numerous positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of atter-day Saints, including Counselor in Ward and Singles Ward Bishoprics, High Counselor, and Stake and Ward Mission leader. He loved helping the missionaries!
Fred also loved his dog Gunner, who will never have a better best friend.
Fred loved music, especially the oldies, he played the drums and was in a band that played all the great songs he loved so much including the song "Wipe Out" and other classics. Fred also loved Christmas. A holiday that was very special to him growing up and as an adult.
But most of all, Fred loved his family. In addition to his loving wife, Mindy Baird and her daughter,Jordan Lee Baker, and his niece Mckadie Mories, he is also survived by his sister, Ginger Baird Robbins,Daughters Kimberlee Baird Montoya; her children, Anthony, Alex and Samuel, Aimee Baird, her husband
Jesse Driffill; their children Alexandria and Andrew, Nichole Baird, and son Tony Baird, his wife Katrina Tyler Baird and their children Maxwell and Audrey. Fred is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Everyone who had the good fortune to know Fred will dearly miss his wonderful stories and how he commanded your undivided attention. We will miss how funny, kind, and generous he was. You always felt a little safer and more at peace with the world when Fred was in the room.
Interment will take place at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah on April 1, 2020. A celebration of Fred's extraordinary life will take place at a future date when everyone who loved him so much, will be able to gather and swap stories, many of which he told us.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 29, 2020