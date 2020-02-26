|
F Glen Waldron passed away February 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born to Fredrick & Ruby Waldron on August 7, 1930 in Malad, Idaho. He lived in Samaria, Idaho until he was 11 when his family moved to N Hollywood, CA. He is the older brother to Betty Bundy, Chuck, Carol Davis, Gil, Floyd, and Audrey Evans.
Glen married Connie LaRae Pulaski on April 9, 1965 in the LDS Los Angeles Temple. He is survived by his children, Richard & Kim, Daphne & Kerry Herbst, Paul & Amy, David & Kristy, LaRae & Forrest Hopkins, Nancy Price, Anne-Marie & Robert Bishop, Matthew & April and Alison; 59 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 29th at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1780 N 165 E, Orem, Utah, where Viewings will be held Friday, February 28th, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and prior to services on Saturday, from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment with Military Honors will take place on Monday, March 2nd at 11:00 am at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery, Bluffdale, Utah.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. A full obituary can be found and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 26, 2020