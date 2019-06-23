Fredrick Herman (Ted) Shinsel

1935-2019

Our beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 of natural causes. Born November 21, 1935 to Elmer Herman Shinsel and Mary Elizabeth Pate. He married the love of his life Annie Joy Shinsel in the Salt Lake Temple April 22, 1955. Ted is preceded in death by his parents, brothers William, Robert and Jimmy Shinsel. Ted is survived by his wife, Brother Thadeus (Beth)Shinsel, Sister Laurie (Alan) Higgs, his four children: Sharlett (Milt) Thompson, Sheril (Terry)Garn, Troy (Quanette) Shinsel, Glade (Tiffini) Shinsel, Sixteen grandchildren and forty-one great grandchildren.

Ted served in the 101st Airborne for the Untitled Sates Army as well as serving in the American Legion Post 140 in his later years where he served as the Chaplin. Ted loved sharing his testimony of the Savior to all that would hear, he served in a variety of callings and assignments through the years. Ted and Annie Joy's summers were spent making memories with children in the community and where he earned the name he wears proudly of "Grandpa Shack" given to him by his grandchildren, who always knew they could visit the snack shack whenever they needed a little something sweet, even if that meant an extra dollar in their pocket. Each of his grandchildren knew that they were his favorite.

A viewing will be held Monday June 24th from 6-8 PM at the Parkway LDS Stake Center located at 2447 W. 11400 S. in South Jordan UT. Funeral services will be held Tuesday June 25th at 11:00 AM at the same location with a viewing one hour prior to the service.

As a family we would like to thank, the Doctors, Nurses, Caregivers, at friends at the Veterans Memorial Hospital. Thank you for giving him the care, love and concern a Veteran deserves. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com

Published in Deseret News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary