G. Brent Wynn

1938 ~ 2019

G. Brent Wynn passed away suddenly on May 22, 2019, after a vibrant and healthy life of 81 years. Brent was born on Jan 4, 1938, on a family farm in Burton, Idaho to Eugene Woodrow Wynn and Edith Isabell Snarr Wynn. He spent his early years on family farms in the Rexburg, Idaho and Ontario, Oregon areas, and there, amongst his five brothers and sisters, learned the ethics of hard work and strong family values that characterized his lifestyle. After graduating from high school, he took his first job as a smokejumper with the U.S. Forest service, and spent five summers fighting fires out of McCall, Idaho, paying his way through college, towards his mission, and helping out with the expenses of the family farm in difficult times. During these early adulthood years, he also served an LDS mission to the Western States. He worked for Thiokol, Boeing, Evans & Sutherland, Link Flight Simulation, and retired from Hill Air Force Base. His favorite job was his years teaching Design Engineering and Technology at Brigham Young University. He passed on his values and love of family to his five children and four grandchildren.

Brent loved doing anything active and fun with his immediate and extended family, and many friends. He always loved being active in golf, skiing, hiking and camping, running, biking, playing family reunion games, telling stories, dancing, pickleball, and going out to the movies. He was proud of his good health and active lifestyle; competitively finishing 20 St. George Marathons, and multiple triathlons. He earned his Eagle Scout at age 14, and was active in Boy Scouts throughout his life. He was an active member of the LDS church, and served as an ordinance worker in the Bountiful Temple for 8 years. He actively pursued any opportunity to do anything to help anyone in any need.

